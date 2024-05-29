Other

IN PICS | Inside Telangana Government's Textbook Printing Press

TNIE’s lensman, Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, captures the essence of this bustling environment, showcasing the hard work that goes into preparing textbooks for the school children of Telangana.
With the schools set to reopen on June 12th across state, workers at the Telangana Government Textbook Printing Press are seen indulged in the printing process in Hyderabad.

Workers are fully engaged in producing textbooks for the upcoming academic year.

From printing to binding the books, the machines and workers are operating at full capacity.
The entire printing process takes nearly 120 days to complete. 

The process begins with the intricate work of printing the pages, followed by careful collation and binding, and finally sending the textbooks to schools.

A worker filling resin balls used in the process of textbook binding into the machine.
This printing press is one of several across the state that print school textbooks.

Workers engaged in transporting the books from the printing press.

