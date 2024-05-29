IN PICS | Inside Telangana Government's Textbook Printing Press

With the schools set to reopen on June 12th across state, workers at the Telangana Government Textbook Printing Press are seen indulged in the printing process in Hyderabad..Workers are fully engaged in producing textbooks for the upcoming academic year..The entire printing process takes nearly 120 days to complete. .The process begins with the intricate work of printing the pages, followed by careful collation and binding, and finally sending the textbooks to schools..This printing press is one of several across the state that print school textbooks..Workers engaged in transporting the books from the printing press..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest