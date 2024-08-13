School students wave the national flags during full dress rehearsal at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru
IN PICS | Full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru

School students march during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru.
A contingent of Karnataka Special Reserve Police (KSRP) marches during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru.
Police dog squad marches during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru.
School students march during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru.
A BSF contingent marches during full dress rehearsal for the 78th Independence Day celebrations, at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru.
Malkhamb skills being displayed during full dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations, at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru
Paratroopers perform during the grand rehearsal ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Ground, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Express/ Shashidhar Byrappa.
