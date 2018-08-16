Home Galleries Nation

Loved poetry, aspired to be a journalist: Interesting facts about AB Vajpayee

Published: 16th August 2018 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 08:05 AM  

One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is seen as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced. Also called the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics, Vajpayee had not only won the hearts of his countrymen but also his opposition.  Here are some interesting facts about the former PM. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 12
He went to college with his father: Vajpayee attended DAV College in Kanpur along with his father. They studied in the same class and lived in the same hostel. (Photo| EPS)
2 / 12
Dropped out of college: Vajpayee dropped out of his law college to run an RSS magazine in the early 1950s. His sister used to throw away his pants because his father was a government employee and did not want him to wear the RSS Khaki uniform. (Photo| EPS)
3 / 12
He wanted to become a journalist: Vajpayee in an interview said that he always wanted to become a journalist but ended up in politics. (Photo| PTI)
4 / 12
Won his first election in 1957: After the sudden death of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee before the elections, Vajpayee took the baton from him and won his first election to the Parliament in 1957. (Photo| EPS)
5 / 12
Elected to Lok Sabha ten times: Due to his intelligence and grounding in politics, Vajpayee was elected to the Lok Sabha for a record ten times and twice for Rajya Sabha. He was the most popular politician and the first ever non-Congress PM to serve a full term of five years in office. (Photo| EPS)
6 / 12
First Hindi speaker in UN General Assembly: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first External Affairs Minister and the first person to deliver a speech in Hindi in the United Nations General Assembly in 1977. (Photo| EPS)
7 / 12
Allowed testing of nuclear weapons: One of the key elements during his government was that he allowed the testing of nuclear weapons in 1998. Multiple nuclear tests were conducted during his tenure. (Photo| EPS)
8 / 12
Vajpayee started Delhi-Lahore bus service: He always wanted a peaceful alliance with Pakistan. To bring in full-scale diplomatic peace process, he inaugurated the historic Delhi-Lahore bus service in February 1999. (Photo| PTI)
9 / 12
His birthday is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day': Vajpayee's birthday which falls on 25th December has been declared as 'Good Governance Day' by the NDA government. (Photo| EPS)
10 / 12
His immense love for poetry: Vajpayee's passion was writing poems. He released two albums with Jagjit Singh featuring his popular poems: Nayi Disha (1999) and Samvedna (2002). (Photo| PTI)
11 / 12
Remained a bachelor throughout his life: Atal Bihari Vajpayee never married and remained a bachelor throughout his life. Although, he adopted a daughter - Namita. (Photo| PTI)
12 / 12
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vajpayee Atal Bihari Vajpayee death Vajpayee death Vajpayee memorial
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp