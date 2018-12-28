STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arun Jaitley birth anniversary: Here are some rare snaps of the BJP stalwart

Published: 28th December 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 07:12 PM  

Arun Jaitley served as the Union Finance Minister in the first Modi government and wore many hats in public life, from that of a lawyer to a politician and a cricket administrator. Check out some of his rare photos.
Arun Jaitley served as the Union Finance Minister in the first Modi government and wore many hats in public life, from that of a lawyer to a politician and a cricket administrator. Check out some of his rare photos. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
1 / 20
Arun Jaitley (3R) after being elected Delhi University Students' Union president in 1974 in New Delhi.
Arun Jaitley (3R) after being elected Delhi University Students' Union president in 1974 in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
2 / 20
Arun Jaitley (3L) during an ABVP event.
Arun Jaitley (3L) during an ABVP event. (Photo | Monica Choudhary, ABVP)
3 / 20
hen Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office.
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File Photo | EPS)
4 / 20
Then Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Arun Jaitley delivering the Frank Moraes Memorial lecture.
Then Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Arun Jaitley delivering the Frank Moraes Memorial lecture. (File Photo | EPS)
5 / 20
Then BJP General Secretary Arun Jaitley during an event.
Then BJP General Secretary Arun Jaitley during an event. (File Photo | EPS)
6 / 20
BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi hugs Narendra Modi, while Arun Jaitley looks on, before the oath taking ceremony of Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad in 2007.
BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi hugs Narendra Modi, while Arun Jaitley looks on, before the oath taking ceremony of Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister at Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad in 2007. (File Photo | PTI)
7 / 20
BJP leader Arun Jaitley greets newly wedded couple Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda Pushkar at their reception party in New Delhi in 2010.
BJP leader Arun Jaitley greets newly wedded couple Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda Pushkar at their reception party in New Delhi in 2010. (File Photo | PTI)
8 / 20
Then Union Minister Arun Jaitley with DMK Minister Aladi Aruna (L) and Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi.
Then Union Minister Arun Jaitley with DMK Minister Aladi Aruna (L) and Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi. (File Photo | EPS)
9 / 20
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP general secretary, Arun Jaitley during all party delegation to discuss the unrelenting violence in Jammu.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP general secretary, Arun Jaitley during all party delegation to discuss the unrelenting violence in Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)
10 / 20
Then Union Commerce Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi.
Then Union Commerce Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
11 / 20
Then Union Commerce Minister Arun Jaitley with Disinvestment Minister Arun Shourie in New Delhi.
Then Union Commerce Minister Arun Jaitley with Disinvestment Minister Arun Shourie in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
12 / 20
Then BJP general secretary Arun Jaitley addresses party supporters during an election campaign for East Delhi candidate in Delhi.
Then BJP general secretary Arun Jaitley addresses party supporters during an election campaign for East Delhi candidate in Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
13 / 20
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Finance Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman with others before he leaves the Ministry of Finance to present the General Budget 2014.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Finance Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman with others before he leaves the Ministry of Finance to present the General Budget 2014. (File Photo | EPS)
14 / 20
Then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa presents a bouquet to Arun Jaitley at a meeting in New Delhi in June 2014.
Then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa presents a bouquet to Arun Jaitley at a meeting in New Delhi in June 2014. (File Photo | PTI)
15 / 20
PM Narendra Modi with former PM Manmohan Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint session of Parliament in New Delhi on 09/06/2014.
PM Narendra Modi with former PM Manmohan Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint session of Parliament in New Delhi on 09/06/2014. (File Photo | PTI)
16 / 20
Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj with party leader Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference in New Delhi in 2010. Swaraj, also former Union Minister and party stalwart passed away earlier this month.
Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj with party leader Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference in New Delhi in 2010. (File Photo | PTI)
17 / 20
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
18 / 20
Union Minister Arun Jaitley with BJP senior leader LK Advani and AICC President Sonia Gandhi at an event to pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at Parliament House in New Delhi on 19/11/2016.
Union Minister Arun Jaitley with BJP senior leader LK Advani and AICC President Sonia Gandhi at an event to pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at Parliament House in New Delhi on 19/11/2016. (File Photo | PTI)
19 / 20
Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera, left, escorts Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley, right, to inspect an honor guard at Defense Ministry in Tokyo on 05/09/2017.
Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera, left, escorts Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley, right, to inspect an honor guard at Defense Ministry in Tokyo on 05/09/2017. (File Photo | PTI)
20 / 20
Comments





