Remembering Swami Vivekananda on his 158th birth anniversary

Published: 12th January 2018 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 04:20 PM  

Swami Vivekananda
Swami Vivekananda was born on this day in 1863 in Kolkata. He passed away on July 4, 1902, at the age of 39. His spiritual teachings influenced a lot of young Indians in the 19th century and hence this day is now celebrated as National Youth Day or Yuva Diwas. (IN PIC: Puri sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Swami Vivekananda with message 'Youth Power Unite for New India' at Puri beach of Odisha.) (Photo | PTI)
1 / 7
Swami Vivekananda
Born into an aristocratic Bengali family of Kolkata, Narendranath Datta or better known as Swami Vivekananda, was one of the nine siblings. His father was an attorney at the Calcutta High Court and his mother was a housewife. (IN PIC: Surat Students celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at Gurukul in Surat on Friday.) (Photo | PTI)
2 / 7
Swami Vivekananda
Even during his childhood, Swami Vivekananda was interested in Hindu scriptures, including the Vedas, the Upanishads, and the Bhagavad Gita. (IN PIC: A student dressed up like Swami Vivekananda takes part in a function to celebrate his birth anniversary in Dharmanangar Tripura on Friday.) (Photo | PTI)
3 / 7
Swami Vivekananda
In 1880, Swami first met Ramakrishna and was soon greatly influenced by the Indian mystic and yogi. Ramakrishna became Swami's spiritual focus after his father's death in 1884. (IN PIC: A student adjusts his headgear while posing as a young Swami Vivekananda at a private school on the eve of his 155th birth anniversary.) (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
4 / 7
Swami Vivekananda
After his guru Ramakrishna's death in 1886, Vivekananda extensively toured whole of India for five years and visited different religious centres to acquire first-hand knowledge of the conditions existing in British India. (IN PIC: Rotary Madras Midtown's National Youth Day Celebration at RK Math Mylapore in Chennai.) (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
5 / 7
Swami Vivekananda
Mahatma Gandhi invoked Swami Vivekananda to say that it was duty of all to encourage everyone in their struggle to live up to their own highest idea and strive at the same time to make the ideal as near as possible to truth. (IN PIC: Rotary Madras Midtown's National Youth Day Celebration at RK Math Mylapore in Chennai.) (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
6 / 7
Swami Vivekananda
Swami Vivekananda had represented India and Hinduism at the Parliament of the World's Religions in 1893. (IN PIC: Students in a private school dressed up as young Swami Vivekananda on the eve of his 155th birth anniversary on Friday in Chennai. (Photo |P Jawahar, EPS)
7 / 7
