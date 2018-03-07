Home Galleries Nation

Periyar death anniversary: Here are some rare photos of the Dravida Kazhagam founder

Published: 07th March 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 11:12 AM  

Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi listens carefully to Periyar (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with DMK co-founder KA Mathiazhagan (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar addressing a meeting at Bangalore Tamil Sangam (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former DMK Minister OP Raman (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former CM of Tamil Nadu VR Nedunchezhiyan (File | EPS)
The International education year 1970 was celebrated at 'Rajaji Hall' with the release of 'Kalaignar Kavimanimalai' and the international education awards to 47 distinguished men in various fields picture shows Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi, Periyar giving away the awards to distinguished men in various fields. (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with veteran film actor MR Radha (File | EPS)
DK leader Periyar (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former Tamil Nadu CM Kamaraj (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi and other DMK leaders (File | EPS)
Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar with K Veeramani and others (File | EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi along with Periyar paying tributes at Anna Square. (File | EPS)
