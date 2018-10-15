STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary: Here are some rare photos of people's President

Published: 15th October 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 12:06 PM  

Abdul Kalam
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right), who was then Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and R Chidambaram (left) Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy called on Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 at New Delhi. (File | EPS)
Abdul Kalam
Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to The New Indian Express office at Bangalore in 2012 (File | EPS)
Abdul Kalam
Kasturi Rangan, ISRO chairman along with A P J Abdul Kalam. (File | EPS)
Abdul Kalam
Dr A P J Abdul Kalam at Avadi Tank Factory in Chennai. (File | EPS)
Abdul Kalam
Congress President, Sonia Gandhi with then Presidential candidate A P J Abdul Kalam at her residence at New Delhi in 2002. (File | PTI)
Abdul Kalam
A P J Abdul Kalam filing his nomination papers for the Presidential Election in presence of the Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Leader of the opposition Sonia Gandhi along with other political leaders in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Abdul Kalam
File photo of President A P J Abdul Kalam with then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. (File | PTI)
Abdul Kalam
President A P J Abdul Kalam presenting Padma Shri to Bollywood star Aamir Khan at a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2003. (File | PTI)
Abdul Kalam
President A P J Abdul Kalam and Army Chief General N C Vij arriving at Kargil in 2004. (File | PTI)
Abdul Kalam
President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam visits a Chennai school in 2005. (File | EPS)
Abdul Kalam
President Abdul Kalam plants a coconut palm at Keechankuppam shore in Nagapattinam to remember the children who died in the devastating 2004 Tsunami. (File | EPS)
Abdul Kalam
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa with President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. (File | EPS)
Abdul Kalam
Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama, former President APJ Abdul Kalam and Founder of Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar share a moment at the launch of Global Foundation for Civilizational Harmony (India) at New Delhi in 2008. (File | PTI)
Abdul Kalam
Former President Abdul Kalam arrives at Rourkela by a train in 2010. (File | PTI)
Abdul Kalam Abdul Kalam birth anniversary Abdul Kalam birthday APJ Abdul Kalam Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Abdul Kalam death anniversary
Comments

