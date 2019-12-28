Home Galleries Nation

Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!

Published: 28th December 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 01:36 PM  

After eight years, people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise.
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
1 / 13
People gathered to cast their vote at government High school in Myleripalayam during the local body election at the outskirts of Coimbatore.
People gathered to cast their vote at Government High School in Myleripalayam during the local body election on the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
2 / 13
Visually challenge voters casting their votes in the local body election in MGR Nagar in Manikandam union in Tiruchy on Friday.
Visually challenged voters casting their votes in the local body election in MGR Nagar in Manikandam union in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)
3 / 13
A man carrying an old to caste their vote for the panchayat election at kilambambakkam village in sevvapet, Tiruvallur district.
A man carrying an old woman to cast their votes for the panchayat election at Kilambambakkam village in Sevvapet, Tiruvallur district. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
4 / 13
Large number of voters showed up in the morning for casting their votes in the local body election in Alundhur village in Manikandam union in Tiruchy on Friday.
A large number of voters showed up in the morning to cast their votes in the local body election in Alundhur village in Manikandam union in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)
5 / 13
A police officer hold the hand of a old woman as they get down from a small step.
A police officer holds the hand of an old woman as she steps out of the polling booth. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)
6 / 13
A old woman takes the help of a small boy to cast her vote in Sethurappatti Panchayat in Manikandam union in Tiruchy on Friday.
A old woman takes the help of a small boy to cast her vote in Sethurappatti Panchayat in Manikandam union in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)
7 / 13
An old man in wheelchair puts the ballot paper inside the box to cast his vote.
An old man in a wheelchair puts the ballot paper inside the box to cast his vote. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)
8 / 13
Voters sit down to take rest as long queues tire people.
Voters sit down to take rest as long queues gathered at several polling booths. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)
9 / 13
A old man comes in wheel chair in palli village in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday.
A old man comes in a wheelchair to cast his vote in Palli village in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday. (Photo | EPS/S Dinesh)
10 / 13
Vaanambal, 85-year-old leprosy afflicted woman casts her vote at the booth set up in Pudukkottai district rehabilitation centre, where she is an inmate in rehabilitation.
Vaanambal, an 85-year-old leprosy afflicted woman, casts her vote at the booth set up in the Pudukkottai district rehabilitation centre where she is an inmate.
11 / 13
Ponnammal of Nathamedu village arrived in an ambulance to Aathur government higher secondary school in Karur to cast her vote.
Ponnammal of Nathamedu village arrives in an ambulance to Aathur government higher secondary school in Karur to cast her vote.
12 / 13
Sticking to old tradition, the people of Therkku Aamur in Madurai district give betel leaves to the voters as they would be selecting the representative of the village.
Sticking to tradition, the people of Therkku Aamur in Madurai district give betel leaves to voters selecting the representative of the village. (Photo | EPS/KK Sundar)
13 / 13
