Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 

SHARAVATHI’S BOON AND BANE: While the boundaries of Sharavathi Valley Wildlife Sanctuary were extended and renamed Sharavathi Valley LTM (liontailed macaque) Sanctuary, the state government gave permission to the Energy Department to carry out field survey to set up an overhead storage tank in the region to pump water and generate electricity. These two decisions showed that CM B S Yediyurappa to be in a tight fix, as he holds the energy portfolio and is also the head of the state wildlife board. Sharavathy was declared as a LTM conservation reserve in January and permission for survey was given in September on a condition that no vehicles can be used inside and that the eco-system should not be disturbed. The survey permission earned the state government a lot of criticism from greens as they said that this was the key to exploitation of the reserve. The Energy Department has shown hope as this will help them generate up to 1,000 MW of electricity. (Photo | EPS)

