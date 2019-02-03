STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Annadurai birth anniversary: Here are 10 rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 09:59 AM  

Annadurai CN, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister alongwith M Karunanidhi. (File Photo | EPS)
Annadurai CN, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister alongwith M Karunanidhi. (File Photo | EPS)
1 / 10
American delegates at the United Nations greet former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Annadurai CN who was introduced by Mr G Parthasarathy Indian Ambassadar to the UN. (File Photo | PTI)
American delegates at the United Nations greet former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Annadurai CN who was introduced by Mr G Parthasarathy Indian Ambassadar to the UN. (File Photo | PTI)
2 / 10
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi paying a courtesy visit to Annadurai C N former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister who is undergoing a treatment. (File Photo | EPS)
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi paying a courtesy visit to Annadurai C N former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister who is undergoing a treatment. (File Photo | EPS)
3 / 10
Annadurai CN, former TN Chief Minister with his wife and grand daughter. (File Photo | EPS)
Annadurai CN, former TN Chief Minister with his wife and grand daughter. (File Photo | EPS)
4 / 10
Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar with Annadurai. (File Photo | EPS)
Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar with Annadurai. (File Photo | EPS)
5 / 10
Annadurai CN, TN Chief Minister addressing the press conference in his chambers at Fort St George. (File Photo | EPS)
Annadurai CN, TN Chief Minister addressing the press conference in his chambers at Fort St George. (File Photo | EPS)
6 / 10
Sivaji Ganesan (extreme left), veteran film actor with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai (2nd right). (File Photo | EPS)
Sivaji Ganesan (extreme left), veteran film actor with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai (2nd right). (File Photo | EPS)
7 / 10
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu CN Annadurai, Karunanidhi and S S Rajendran. (File Photo | EPS)
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu CN Annadurai, Karunanidhi and S S Rajendran. (File Photo | EPS)
8 / 10
Former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai receiving president Radha Krishnan at the Madras Central Railway Station. (File Photo | EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai receiving president Radha Krishnan at the Madras Central Railway Station. (File Photo | EPS)
9 / 10
Annadurai CN, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu being greeted on the smashing success of DMK in the elections. (File Photo | EPS)
Annadurai CN, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu being greeted on the smashing success of DMK in the elections. (File Photo | EPS)
10 / 10
