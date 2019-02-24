STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM

Published: 24th February 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 10:26 AM  

Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial.
Then Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Spotted in the VIP stands at the National Stadium, New Delhi, during the India-Malaysia hockey match are late Tamil Nadu CM MGR and his wife Janaki Ramachandran (right). At his left is J Jayalalithaa signing an autograph book.
Late actor Sivaji Ganesan and then Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa at a wedding function.
Kollywood actress Gouthami being blessed by then AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa during her wedding reception.
Then Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa receives President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma at Chennai Airport.
Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa with actor Kamal Hassan.
Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa and then minister VR Nedunchezhiyan releasing an audio cassette made by the AIADMK.
Late actress Sridevi and her mother visiting then Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa during her fast on Cauvery issue.
Then AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa being released from jail.
