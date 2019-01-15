STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart

Published: 15th January 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 12:16 PM  

Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File Photo | EPS)
Then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati waves to supporters after being garlanded with 50 rupee notes at party Brotherhood Conference in Chennai in 2007. Mayawati holds an image of a 'Devi' among her supporters. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Prime Minister AB Vajpayee and Union Health Minister Shatrughan Sinha with Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati at the meeting on population control in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Uttar Pradesh CMMayawati with a statue of Ganesh at the Brahmin Bhaichara Sammelan of her party in Lucknow. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Uttar Pradesh Governor BL Joshi (R) and Chief Minister Mayawati greet people on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr at Aishbagh Eidgah, Lucknow. (File Photo | PTI)
Mayawati enjoys a good voter base with all sections of the society. (File Photo | PTI)
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference in Lucknow after submitting her resignation as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2012. (File Photo | PTI)
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati releasing a book A Travelogue of my Struggle-ridden Life and BSP Movement on her 57th birthday. (File Photo | PTI)
A BSP leader seeks the blessings of party chief Mayawati during a election campaign rally in the Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati along with Third Front leaders pose for photographs after dinner hosted by the BSP chief at her residence in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
BSP supremo Mayawati speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani and BSP chief Mayawati in a verbal duel in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. A fiery orator she took on Smriti Irani on the Rohith Vemula issue. (File Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati wave at the crowd during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government. Her tie-up with the Samajwadi party is seen as a strategic move as anti BJP environment is building up and Congress who she claimed betrayed her in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has also not been able to garner significant vote share. (File Photo | PTI)
TAGS
Mayawati BSP SP
