Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white

Published: 07th November 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:46 PM  

A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
1 / 9
The snow brought a fresh lease of life to the people of Valley who have been surviving a clampdown following the abrogation of Article 370 for over 90 days. (Photo|PTI )
2 / 9
The residents of Srinagar and other parts of the Valley woke up to an unseasonal snowfall, setting in early winter chills in Kashmir as the minimum temperature fell below the freezing point. (Photo| AP)
3 / 9
Srinagar city received around 11 cm of snow till 11.30 am while the valley's gateway town of Qazigund in south Kashmir received 12 cm of snowfall. (Photo|PTI )
4 / 9
While most of the vehicles remained off roads, few cars and cabs could be seen on roads but drivers were facing difficulty in manouvering vehicles in view of accumulation of snow. (Photo|PTI )
5 / 9
The arterial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic while all flights to and fro Srinagar airport were cancelled due to heavy snowfall. (Photo| PTI)
6 / 9
IMD has said that rains and snowfall will continue in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the next two days. (Photo| PTI)
7 / 9
A man rows his boat as snow falls in Srinagar. (Photo| AP)
8 / 9
The killer snow also claimed four lives in the Valley. (Photo| AP)
9 / 9
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Snow kashmir snowfall Kashmir snow
