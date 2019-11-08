Home Galleries Nation

Happy birthday LK Advani: Check out some rare snaps of the veteran BJP leader

Published: 08th November 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 12:00 PM  

As senior BJP leader LK Advani turns 92, let us take a look at some of the rare images of the former Union Minister of India.
As senior BJP leader LK Advani turns 92, let us take a look at some of the rare images of the former Union Minister of India. (Photo | EPS)
1 / 16
KR Narayanan, former president of India and Smt. Usha Narayana being seen off by then Vice President Shri Krishnan Kant, the PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Union Home Minister Shri LK Advani on thier departure for a three-day state visit to Nepal, at Delhi airport.
KR Narayanan, former president of India and Smt. Usha Narayana being seen off by then Vice President Shri Krishnan Kant, the PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Union Home Minister Shri LK Advani on thier departure for a three-day state visit to Nepal, at Delhi airport. (Photo | EPS)
2 / 16
Senior BJP leader LK Advani arriving in Kottayam for a personal visit.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani arriving in Kottayam for a personal visit. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 16
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with LK Advani at party meeting.
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with LK Advani at party meeting. (Photo | EPS)
4 / 16
Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik having pakhala at his residence with national leaders.
Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik having pakhala at his residence with national leaders. (Photo | EPS)
5 / 16
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP leader LK Advani and Congress president Sonia Gandhi during a banquet hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP leader LK Advani and Congress president Sonia Gandhi during a banquet hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 16
Then Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Senior BJP leader LK Advani after pay tribute to former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament house in New Delhi.
Then Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Senior BJP leader LK Advani after pay tribute to former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
7 / 16
Senior BJP leader LK Advani offering food to a blind student as he celebrates his 90th birthday in New Delhi.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani offering food to a blind student as he celebrates his 90th birthday in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 16
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior BJP leader LK Advani at the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior BJP leader LK Advani at the Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 16
Former PM AB Vajpayee and then BJP president LK Advani being honoured flower crowns, garlands and swords at the party's rally, dubbed Ganga-Cauvery linking conference in Chennai.
Former PM AB Vajpayee and then BJP president LK Advani being honoured flower crowns, garlands and swords at the party's rally, dubbed Ganga-Cauvery linking conference in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
10 / 16
Then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice meets with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi.
Then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice meets with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
11 / 16
rime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader LK Advani during the BJP parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader LK Advani during the BJP parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
12 / 16
Then PM Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Senior BJP leader LK Advani and Opposition leader Sushma Swaraj during a function to commemorate 69th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Central Hall of Parliament.
Then PM Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Senior BJP leader LK Advani and Opposition leader Sushma Swaraj during a function to commemorate 69th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
13 / 16
BJP senior leader LK Advani visits Sri Krishna temple in Udupi, CM BS Yeddyurappa, Dr VS Acharya and others are seen.
BJP senior leader LK Advani visits Sri Krishna temple in Udupi, CM BS Yeddyurappa, Dr VS Acharya and others are seen. (Photo | PTI)
14 / 16
Senior BJP leader LK Advani visiting the Zaveri Bazar, one of the three sites of explosions, in Mumbai.
Senior BJP leader LK Advani visiting the Zaveri Bazar, one of the three sites of explosions, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
15 / 16
Senior BJP LK Advani along with his wife Kamla Advani wave to the supporters during Jan Chetna Yatra at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Senior BJP LK Advani along with his wife Kamla Advani wave to the supporters during Jan Chetna Yatra at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. (Photo | PTI)
16 / 16
