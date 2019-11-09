Home Galleries Nation

Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict

Published: 09th November 2019 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 12:17 AM  

After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
1 / 11
While the decision gave rise to jubilation among Hindu religious leaders, Muslim leaders accepted it with grace. (Photo | EPS)
2 / 11
A lady offering puja at Saryu river in Ayodhya. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
3 / 11
Special Saryu Aarti was conducted to mark the Ayodhya verdict. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
4 / 11
A man dressed as Lord Hanuman at Ram ki paidi, Ayodhya. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
5 / 11
A man dressed as Lord Hanuman gives blessings to cops at Ram paidi in Ayodhya on the Day of Ayodhya land dispute judgement. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
6 / 11
Candles light up the houses in Ayodhya. (Photo | EPS/ Sana Shakil)
7 / 11
People lit up their house at Ayodhya on the Day of Ayodhya land dispute judgement. (Photo | EPS/Sana Shakil)
8 / 11
Godmen while offering Puja at Saryu river. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
9 / 11
With the verdict, now the long-awaited Ram Temple is most likely to be built in Ayodhya. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
10 / 11
The finished temple, will comprise of 212 pillars, 106 each on the ground floor and first floor. (Photo | EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)
11 / 11
