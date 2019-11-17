Home Galleries Nation

Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder

Published: 17th November 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 04:39 PM  

On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader.
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at the airport. (File Photo | EPS)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray during his younger days. (File Photo | EPS)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray with DMK president and Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi. (File Photo | EPS)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray being greeted by Gujarat CM Narendra Modi at Matoshree. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray etting ready to enact a scene from the play 'Janata Rajaa' on the life of Shivaji the great Maratha Warrior. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray along with Kollywood actor Rajinikanth. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray with BJP leaders Pramod Mahajan, Manohar Joshi and Gopinath Munde during a BJP-Sena meeting. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee during a book release function. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray with President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray honoring Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar during the Maharashtra Day celebrations. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray is being greeted by BJP President Nitin Gadkari at Matoshree. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray along with his son, Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray and grandson, Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray during the party's Dusshera rally. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray along with his son, Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray and grandson, Yuva Sena President Aditya Thackeray at his residence Matoshree. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray along with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan during a book launch. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray greeted by BJP leader Sushma Swaraj during a meeting. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray is flanked by his son and Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray and nephew, MNS chief Raj Thackeray during a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray sharing a word with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit during Deenanath Mangeshkar awards ceremony. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray sitting on a 75 kg silver throne presented to him during the party convention in Shridi. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray with BJP senior leader LK Advani and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi during an election rally. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray getting ready to enact a scene from the play 'Janata Rajaa' on the life of Shivaji the great Maratha Warrior. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray and Amitabh Bachchan seen together at the 'Mahurat' of the proposed 52-episode serial on Chhatrapati Shivaji to be telecast on Doordarshan. (File Photo | PTI)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray with political leaders. (File Photo | EPS)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray shakes hand with Dr. Subramaniam Swami after the Press Conference, at Shivalaya. (File Photo | EPS)
Then Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray surrounded by his supporters steps out of his suburban home in Mumbai. (File Photo | EPS)
