JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee

Published: 20th November 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 01:28 PM  

JNU campus, JNU students
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
1 / 7
JNUSU, JNU protest
The JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh accused the Delhi Police of manhandling and molesting female students including her. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
2 / 7
JNU protest
She also said that the police officers had misled the union members and separated them from the students saying that they are being taken to meet a delegation from the MHRD. The lathi-charge followed after the separation, she added. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
3 / 7
JNU protest
The JNUSU, which has been leading the agitation against a hostel fee hike for three weeks, said the strike would not be called off until their demands were met. 'We have got to know that the registrar refused to meet the HRD Ministry-appointed panel to mediate between us and the university. See their high-handedness. When they can refuse to entertain government representatives, how can they be expected to talk to us,' Ghosh said. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
4 / 7
JNU protest
Meanwhile, the varsity on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against its students and the Delhi Police for allegedly violating a court order against holding a protest within 100 metres of the varsity's administrative block. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
5 / 7
JNU protest
The JNU claimed that the students had grossly violated the August 9, 2017, order of the high court by holding a protest within 100 metres of the administrative block and affecting its day-to-day working, which has been disrupted since October 28. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
6 / 7
JNU protest
It also sought direction to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to provide assistance to the JNU in controlling the ongoing and any future contemptuous acts of the students and their leaders and removing them from within 100 metres of the administrative block. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
7 / 7
