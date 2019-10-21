Home Galleries Nation

Maharashtra polls: After Bollywood stars and sports legends, it's the turn of Fadnavis, Thackerays to flaunt inked fingers

Published: 21st October 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:25 PM  

Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood turned up in full glory to exercise their franchise in the state assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and their sons Aditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Actor Aamir Khan appealed to all citizens of Maharashtra to come out and vote in large numbers before casting his vote. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood producer and actor Aamir Khan's wife Kiran Rao shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan at a voting booth in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actor Salman Khan at a voting booth in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Sachin Tendulkar posted a photo with his family after voting in Mumbai. He urged voters to turn out in large numbers to cast vote. (Photo | Twitter)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and their son Arjun pose for photographs with poll officials. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Actor John Abraham shared a photo showing his indelible ink after casting vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019. (Photo | Twitter)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan photographed outside a polling booth in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, wife and actor Lara Dutta pose with their inked fingers at a polling booth in Bandra(West). (Photo |PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Actor Riteish Deshmukh poses after he cast his vote in Latur. His brothers Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh are contesting polls as Congress candidates from Latur city and Latur rural constituencies, respectively. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh poses for the shutterbugs outside a polling booth. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Actor-couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a polling booth in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Actor Madhuri Dixit leaves after casting her vote at a polling booth in Bandra (West). (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actor Genelia D'Souza cast her vote in one of the polling stations in Latur along with her family. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Senior NCP leader Supriya Sule after casting her vote in Baramati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood director Kunal Kohli shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Mumbai. (Photo |PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and family show their inked fingers after casting votes for Maharashtra assembly elections. (Photo | EPS)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Actor & BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan cast his vote in Mumbai's Goregaon constituency. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Congress leader Priya Dutt and her husband Owen Roncon show their fingers marked with indelible in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar leaves after casting his vote at Zilla Parishad school in Baramati of Pune. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his son-in-law Sadanand Sule and grand-daughter Revati Sule show their fingers marked with indelible ink. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
NCP leader Supriya Sule along with others stands in a queue to cast her vote. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale and his wife Seema show their ink-stained fingers. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote in Nagpur. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Mumbai on 21 October 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and his wife Satvasheela show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote in Karad of Satara district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea Hewitt show their ink-marked fingers. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor photographed outside a voting booth. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actor Booby Deol with wife Tanya outside a voting booth. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi with actor-son Vivek Oberoi show their ink-stained fingers. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Paresh Rawal shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Congress leader and former state chief minister Ashok Chavan and his wife Amita Chavan show their inked fingers after casting their votes. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor photographed after casting his vote at Jamnabai Narsee School Juhu in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Actress and BJP MP Hema Malini photographed after casting her vote at Jamnabai Narsee School Juhu in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza flaunts her ink-stained finger. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Actress Mithila Palkar spotted outside a voting booth in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray spotted after casting his vote. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Former Congress leader and actress Urmila Matondkar flaunts her ink-marked finger outside a polling booth. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shows her inked finger. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Music director-singer Shankar Mahadevan poses with his family after casting votes. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora poses for photographers after casting his vote. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Veteran actor Dharmendra exercised his franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Photos-Bollywood-Politicians-Maharashtra-Elections2019
Raymond Group Ltd founder Gautam Singhania with wife Nawaz Modi Singhania outside a polling booth in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
