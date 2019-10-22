Home Galleries Nation

Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 08:11 PM  

It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Residents of a destroyed house look on at the devastation caused by heavy rains in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. (Photo | PTI)
A voter flaunts her inked finger while standing in a partially submerged booth in Ernakulam, Kerala. (Photo | PTI)
A group of workers wade through ankle-deep water in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. (Photo | PTI)
A visual of water-logged tracks at Ernakulam railway station. (Photo | PTI)
People brave flooded streets in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | PTI)
A man and a child in a container find a reason to smile as they wade through the flooded street in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. (Photo | PTI)
A visual from Chennai's Marina beach after an evening downpour. (Photo | PTI)
Kochi on October 21 woke up to heavy waterlogging after incessant rains that lashed the city from Sunday night, throwing life out of gear. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Hyderabad witnessed a sudden spell of rain on Sunday. Here's a visual from Banjara Hills. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
A KSRTC bus station in Kochi got inundated post the heavy showers that lashed the city from Sunday night. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
A KSRTC bus station in Kochi got inundated post the heavy showers that lashed the city from Sunday night. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
A picture of waterlogged roads in Cheranellur, Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
A partially flooded house in Cheranellur, Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Provident Fund Junction in Kochi got submerged after Sunday's downpour. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Motorists had a tough time following the rains on 20 October. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The footpath in front of Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru wears a deserted look following a brief spell of rain that lashed the city on 20 October. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
