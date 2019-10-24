Home Galleries Nation

Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!

Published: 24th October 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 12:01 AM  

Haryana-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
1 / 25
Haryana-Maharashtra-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
BJP chief Amit Shah arrives at the party's headquarters in New Delhi to address the press after their win. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2 / 25
Maharashtra-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with RPI chief Ramdas Athawale flashes the victory sign after their alliance's win in Maharashtra assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 25
Tamil-Nadu-bypolls-2019-Photos
AIADMK workers distributing sweets after winning Tamil Nadu's Nanguneri bypoll. (Photo | V Karthik Alagu, EPS)
4 / 25
Tamil-Nadu-bypolls-2019-Photos
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK party office in Royapettah after their victory in the Nanguneri and Vikravandi bypolls. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
5 / 25
Maharashtra-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray arrives at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. Thackeray won from Worli the constituency that marks his electoral debut. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 25
Maharashtra-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
Hitendra Thakur, president of Bahujan Vikas Aaghad, celebrates with his son Kshitij Thakur after winning the assembly election at Virar, Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 25
Jhabua Assembly by-election-2019-photos
Congress workers celebrate party candidate Kantilal Bhuria's victory in Jhabua Assembly by-election at the party office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 25
Maharashtra-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
Congress candidate from Karad South constituency Prithviraj Chavan waves at his supporters after winning the Maharashtra assembly polls in Karad. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 25
Kerala-bypolls-2019-Photos
CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan gifts a rose to the winning LDF candidate from Vattiyoorkavu constituency, VK Prasanth. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
10 / 25
Puducherry-bypoll-2019-Photos
John Kumar, the Congress candidate who won the Kamaraj Nagar bypoll in Puducherry, being lifted by his supporters after his victory. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)
11 / 25
Assam-bypolls-2019-Photos
BJP candidate Bijoy Malakar for Ratabari constituency with party members after his win in the bye-election in Karimganj district of Assam. (Photo | PTI)
12 / 25
Haryana-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
BJP candidate from Gharaunda Harvinder Singh Kalyan celebrates his win in the Assembly election in Karnal, Haryana. (Photo | PTI)
13 / 25
Haryana-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja being presented with flowers on the party's good show in the state elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
14 / 25
Kerala-bypolls-2019-Photos
KU Janeesh Kumar, the LDF candidate from Konni, being lifted by supporters after his win. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
15 / 25
Kerala-bypolls-2019-Photos
LDF candidate from Vattiyoorkavu constituency VK Prasanth being carried on the shoulders of party cadres to AKG centre, the party's state headquarters. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
16 / 25
Tamil-Nadu-bypolls-2019-Photos
Narayana, AIADMK candidate who won the Nanguneri bypoll, being lifted by his supporters after the declaration of victory in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthik Alagu, EPS)
17 / 25
Dharamshala and Pacchad bye-elections-2019-photos
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, centre, and ministers Mahinder Singh and Suresh Bhardwaj along with their supporters celebrate their victory in Dharamshala and Pacchad bye-elections in Shimla. (Photo | PTI)
18 / 25
Maharashtra-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
NCP workers celebrate party candidate Jitendra Awhad's victory in Maharashtra Assembly election at Mumbra in Thane. (Photo | PTI)
19 / 25
Telangana-bypolls-2019-Photos
TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy celebrates his victory from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency with his party workers in Huzurnagar, Telangana. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
20 / 25
Telangana-bypolls-2019-Photos
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to media after TRS' win in Huzurnagar bypoll, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
21 / 25
Maharashtra-Assembly-elections-2019-Photos
Shiv Sena workers celebrate party candidate Eknath Shinde's victory in Maharashtra Assembly election in Thane. (Photo | PTI)
22 / 25
bye-election in Lucknow-photos-2019
BJP candidate Suresh Tiwari after winning the Lucknow Cant seat in the bye-election in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)
23 / 25
Tamil-Nadu-bypolls-2019-Photos
Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary KT Raghavan receives sweets from his partymen after their alliance with AIADMK won the Nanguneri and Vikravandi bypolls. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
24 / 25
Kerala-bypolls-2019-Photos
UDF workers celebrating the victory of T J Vinod in Ernakulam bypoll at Kochi city. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
25 / 25
