Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai

Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19 ward during treatment. Shiba is thankful to all the dedicated healthcare workers who make sure every patient goes home cured. Here's a look at how time passes in the Govt Medical College, Omandurar Estate, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)

1 / 18