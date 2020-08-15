STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai

Published: 15th August 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 03:57 PM  

Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu captured the lives of people. And that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19 ward during treatment. Shiba is thankful to all the dedicated healthcare workers who make sure every patient go home cured. Here's a look at how time passes in the Govt Medical College, Omandurar Estate, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19 ward during treatment. Shiba is thankful to all the dedicated healthcare workers who make sure every patient goes home cured. Here's a look at how time passes in the Govt Medical College, Omandurar Estate, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
1 / 18
Go Prepared - It is important to go prepared, here are few things one should not forget while going to govt covid care centres: Bedsheet, pillow, mobile charger, some easily washable cloths, detergent powder, hand sanitiser, antiseptic liquid, soap, three or four pairs of re-usable masks, thermoflask, water bottle, and anything else for timepass. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Go Prepared - It is important to go prepared, here are few things one should not forget while going to govt covid care centres: Bedsheet, pillow, mobile charger, some easily washable clothes, detergent powder, hand sanitiser, antiseptic liquid, soap, three or four pairs of re-usable masks, thermoflask, water bottle, and anything else for timepass. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
2 / 18
Clean and Clear - At 06:00 AM, Sanitation workers begin their day before anyone else. Here, a worker is seen removing the previous day's garbage. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Clean and Clear - At 06:00 AM, Sanitation workers begin their day before anyone else. Here, a worker is seen removing the previous day's garbage. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
3 / 18
Morning News - At 07:00 AM, Being in the Covid ward doesn't mean one has to miss the daily dose of news. A patient is seen scanning a newspaper. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Morning News - At 07:00 AM, Being in the Covid ward doesn't mean one has to miss the daily dose of news. A patient is seen scanning a newspaper. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
4 / 18
Immune Booster - At 07:30 AM, Herbal concoctions are an essential part of the diet as they are claimed to have immunity-boosting powers. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Immune Booster - At 07:30 AM, Herbal concoctions are an essential part of the diet as they are claimed to have immunity-boosting powers. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
5 / 18
Breakfast Arrives - Good food is a medicine in its own. The hospital ensures that all in-patients are provided quality food. The menu changes everyday; a treat for tastebuds. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Breakfast Arrives - Good food is a medicine in its own. The hospital ensures that all in-patients are provided quality food. The menu changes everyday; a treat for tastebuds. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
6 / 18
Taking Tablets - At 08:30 AM, Though there is no single drug to cure Covid, modern medicine has its own recipe to keep the body stay strong against the virus. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Taking Tablets - At 08:30 AM, Though there is no single drug to cure Covid, modern medicine has its own recipe to keep the body stay strong against the virus. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
7 / 18
Not So Alone - At 09:00 AM, Sometimes an entire family will be admitted, making the ward their new ward their new home. A girl is seen getting her hair tied by her mother. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Not So Alone - At 09:00 AM, Sometimes an entire family will be admitted, making the ward their new ward their new home. A girl is seen getting her hair tied by her mother. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
8 / 18
Yoga Hour - At 10:00 AM, Do yoga to stay fit, says the instructor.(Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Yoga Hour - At 10:00 AM, Do yoga to stay fit, says the instructor. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
9 / 18
Day One For Many - At 11:00 AM, Everyday new patients arrive at the hospital where a lot of helping hands aid their battle against Covid. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Day One For Many - At 11:00 AM, Everyday new patients arrive at the hospital where a lot of helping hands aid their battle against Covid. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
10 / 18
Hot Lunch - At 12:30 PM, A tasty and nutritious lunch keeps the spirits of patients high amid anxiety. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Hot Lunch - At 12:30 PM, A tasty and nutritious lunch keeps the spirits of patients high amid anxiety. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
11 / 18
On The Watch - At 03:00 PM, Medical staff of the hospital busy sorting drugs for the in-patients. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
On The Watch - At 03:00 PM, Medical staff of the hospital busy sorting drugs for the in-patients. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
12 / 18
Going Home - At 03:45 PM, Cured and relieved, these people are going home, after almost two weeks. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Going Home - At 03:45 PM, Cured and relieved, these people are going home, after almost two weeks. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
13 / 18
Evening Tea - At 05:00 PM, Lemon tea accompanied by snacks gives evenings a feel of yet another normal day. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Evening Tea - At 05:00 PM, Lemon tea accompanied by snacks gives evenings a feel of yet another normal day. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
14 / 18
Made For Each Other - At 06:00 PM, An evening walk along walk the vast corridors of the hospital helps the elderly couple feel at home. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Made For Each Other - At 06:00 PM, An evening walk along the vast corridors of the hospital helps the elderly couple feel at home. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
15 / 18
Dinner Time - At 07:30 PM, Once again, food is brought promptly. The dishes are certainly different and delicious. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Dinner Time - At 07:30 PM, Once again, food is brought promptly. The dishes are certainly different and delicious. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
16 / 18
Night Vigil - At 10:30 PM, The vitals of patients are checked once more before the bed-time. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Night Vigil - At 10:30 PM, The vitals of patients are checked once more before the bed-time. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
17 / 18
A Short Sleep - At 02:30 AM, Another day is just a few hours away as this cleanliness worker takes a nap. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
A Short Sleep - At 02:30 AM, Another day is just a few hours away as this cleanliness worker takes a nap. (Photo | EPS/Shiba Prasad Sahu)
18 / 18
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai Tamil Nadu Coronavirus isolation ward COVID 19 cases COVID Care Centre Covid ward COVID treament
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp