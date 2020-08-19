STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day

Published: 19th August 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 09:22 PM  

An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Kerala. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
1 / 11
This homeless woman feeds her kid with the sourced food, without worrying least about filling her stomach. (Photo by P Jawahar | EPS)
2 / 11
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
3 / 11
A homeless man at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram walking back to his usual perch on the road side after collecting lunch from the volunteers distributing them. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
4 / 11
A shopkeeper taking stock from his dealer over a barricade at Apughar containment zone in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana, EPS)
5 / 11
water fall waterfall flood
A resident watches on as river flows strongly due after incessant rains in Belagavi. The floods amidst the virus scare have made life further difficult for thousands across the southern states. (Photo | Ashishkrishn P, EPS)
6 / 11
A sanitation worker taking rest during break time at COVID-19 testing centre at Gunadala in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
7 / 11
Two men distributing food to the homeless in Tirunelveli amidst the pandemic crisis. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
8 / 11
Hyderabad
A motorist tries to fix a damaged road on his own using a brick, in Secunderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
9 / 11
mask, coronavirus
A boy puts on a mask while standing in front of graffiti done by artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, in RT Nagar, Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
10 / 11
dkrishna2_1108chn_1
Kids dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha during Krishna Jayanthi, in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
11 / 11
