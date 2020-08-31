STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life

Published: 31st August 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 07:52 PM  

Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
1 / 10
Mukherjee, who served in the Rajya Sabha for five terms and in the Lok Sabha twice and was one of India's longest serving parliamentarians, became a member of the Congress Parliamentary Party when the Bangla Congress merged with the Congress in 1971. (Photo | Express archives)
2 / 10
Though he occupied various positions in the government, Mukherjee was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time only in 2004 when he won from West Bengal's Jangipur constituency. He had lost the previous two Lok Sabha  contests -- from Malda in 1977 and Bolpur in 1980. Here he is seen with then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, Sharad Pawar and erstwhile Defence Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 10
After pursuing a Master's degree in History and Political Science and a degree in Law from Kolkata University, Mukherjee took up teaching in a college and also became editor of a Bengali-language monthly. Here, Mukherjee is posing with Sri Lankan foreign Minister Lakshman Kadirganar before they got engaged in bilateral meetings at the United Nations in New York City. (Photo | Express archives)
4 / 10
Mukherjee has served on the Board of Governors of IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and African Development Bank. He led the Indian delegations to the Commonwealth conferences, United Nations General Assembly, Non-Aligned Movement conferences. (Photo | Express archives)
5 / 10
Pranab Mukherjee was rated one of the best five Finance Ministers of the world in 1984 according to a survey conducted by 'Euro Money' Journal published from New York and was declared 'Finance Minister of the year' for Asia in 2010 by 'Emerging Markets', the journal of record for the World Bank and the IMF. Here, he is seen with G K Moopanar, TNCC president. (Photo | Express archives)
6 / 10
Mukherjee had an apparent falling out with Rajiv Gandhi, who became Prime Minister in 1984 following her mother's assassination, and left the Congress in 1986 and formed his own political party Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress. However, the two leaders reconciled by 1989 and Mukherjee merged his party with the Congress. Mukherjee, the then Union Commerce Minister signing the Uruguay round final act agreement in Marakesh (Photo | Express archives)
7 / 10
A voracious readers with a deep knowledge of international relations, financial affairs and parliamentary process, Mukherjee wrote three memoirs -- The Dramatic Decade: The Indira Gandhi Years', The Turbulent Years: 1980-1996 and The Coalition Years: 1996 - 2012. (Photo | Express archives)
8 / 10
Mukherjee had strong cross-party connections and could easily share a laugh with an opposition leader. He was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2019 during the rule of BJP-led NDA government. (Photo | Express archives)
9 / 10
Having witnessed the country's politics for close to five decades, Mukherjee had a vast memory of events and people and could verbatim recite what a leader said at a particular point. Through his illustrious career, Pranab Da will be remembered as India's most respected politician. (Photo | Express archives)
10 / 10
TAGS
Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee life Pranab Mukherjee political career
