Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life

Pranab Mukherjee was rated one of the best five Finance Ministers of the world in 1984 according to a survey conducted by 'Euro Money' Journal published from New York and was declared 'Finance Minister of the year' for Asia in 2010 by 'Emerging Markets', the journal of record for the World Bank and the IMF. Here, he is seen with G K Moopanar, TNCC president. (Photo | Express archives)

