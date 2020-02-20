STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead

Published: 20th February 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 06:22 PM  

19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
1 / 7
The incident happened at 3 AM on Thursday. The bus had left Tirupur and was entering Coimbatore when the mishap occurred. The preliminary information was that the tyres of the container lorry burst and it lost control . The lorry then hit the divider before ramming into the KSRTC bus. (Photo by special arrangement)
2 / 7
The passengers in the bus who were all from Kerala were in deep slumber when the mishap occurred. Around 5 women passengers also were reported to have been killed. (Photo by special arrangement)
3 / 7
The container lorry with Ernakulam registration was going from Kerala loaded with tiles. The driver and conductor of the bus have died as per the information. (Photo by special arrangement)
4 / 7
The bus had gone to Bengaluru from Ernakulam on Monday. Since there were no enough passengers for the return trip, the bus which was to leave on Tuesday evening left a day later on Wednesday evening. (Photo by special arrangement)
5 / 7
Most of the deaths were reported on the spot itself. Since the accident occurred some distance away from the town, there was delay in beginning the rescue operations. (Photo by special arrangement)
6 / 7
The injured have been admitted to the Coimbatore government hospital and other hospitals in Avinashi. (Photo by special arrangement)
7 / 7
