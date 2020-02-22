STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!

Published: 22nd February 2020 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 02:24 PM  

Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva.
Devotees at Lingraj temple mark to end of Maha Shivratri in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)
Devotees at Lingraj Temple to mark the end of Maha Shivratri celebrations in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)
Mahadeep lifted atop of Lingraj temple mark to end of Maha Shivratri in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)
A 'Mahadeep' being lifted atop of the Lingraj Temple to mark the end of Maha Shivratri celebrations. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)
Artist performs in procession of Prabhalu on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri at Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | EPs/Prasant Madugula)
An artist performs in the procession of Prabhalu on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri at Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Devotees took part in possession of Prabhalu on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri at Yanamalakuduru in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | EPs/Prasant Madugula)
Devotees take part in the Maha Shivaratri procession in Yanamalakuduru. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
A devotee performd Maha Sivarathiri special pooja at Agilandeswari Jambugeswarar Swamy temple in Thiruvanaika, Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)
A devotee performs special Maha Sivarathiri pooja at Agilandeswari Jambugeswarar Swamy temple in Thiruvanaika, Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)
Devotess during special pooja to Lord Shiva at Shivan Park in KK Nagar on the occassion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Devotess during special pooja to Lord Shiva at Shivan Park in KK Nagar on the occassion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Devotees chanting Siva mantras during the Sivarathri festival at Sreekandeswaram temple in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS/ Manu R Mavelil)
Devotees chanting Siva mantras during the Sivarathri festival at Sreekandeswaram temple in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo | EPS/ Manu R Mavelil)
A mother and child participatesin chanting Siva mantras during the Sivarathri festival at Sreekandeswaram temple in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS/ Manu R Mavelil)
A mother and child participate in Sivarathri festival at Sreekandeswaram temple in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS/ Manu R Mavelil)
Ezhunellathu with elephants as part of the Sivarathri festival at Sreekandeswaram temple in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
A snap of Lord Siva's 'Ezhunellathu' on elephants as part of the Sivarathri festival at Sreekandeswaram temple in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
A man checking the working of LCD screen setup for the Sivarathri festival at Sreekandeswaram temple in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil )
A man checking the working of LCD screen setup for the Sivarathri festival at Sreekandeswaram temple in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil )
As part of the shivaratri maholsav, the people representing various tribal communities heading towards Malleswaramudi at Agali in Palakkad District along with the things made out of bamboo used for their rituals, which will be dedicated to the lord Shiva in the temple at Malleswaramudi.
As part of the Shivaratri maholsav, people from various tribal communities heading towards Malleswaramudi at Agali in Palakkad district of Kerala. They are seen carrying things made out of bamboo used for rituals, which will be dedicated to the Lord Shiva in the temple at Malleswaramudi. (Photo | EPS/TP Sooraj)
Devotees thronged to Keesaragutta Ramalingheshwara swami Temple by chanting the name of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday. (Photo | EPS/ S Senbagapandiyan)
Devotees thronged to Keesaragutta Ramalingheshwara Swami Temple, Telangana on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday. (Photo | EPS/ S Senbagapandiyan)
