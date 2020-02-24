STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf

Published: 24th February 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 03:43 PM  

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 11
PM Narendra Modi welcomes his US counterpart Donald Trump with a warm hug as First Lady Melania looks on. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 11
The Trumps are welcomed with a colourful Gujarati style dance and music. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 11
The convoy of U.S. President Donald Trump passes by during the roadshow in Ahmedabad. Modi and U.S. President will participate in a roadshow from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram and from there to Motera cricket stadium for Namaste Trump event. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 11
U.S. President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand for American national anthem at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
5 / 11
U.S. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi look at a Charkha or a spinning wheel during a tour of Gandhi Ashram Monday. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 11
U.S. President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tour Gandhi Ashram. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 11
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a 'Namaste Trump,' event at Sardar Patel Stadium. (Photo | AP)
8 / 11
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave after a 'Namaste Trump,' event. (Photo | AP)
9 / 11
US President Donald Trump addresses the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 11
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a 'Namaste Trump,' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Photo | AP)
11 / 11
