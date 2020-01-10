TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020

Home Galleries Nation

Published: 10th January 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 10:54 AM  

TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education.
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education.
Dr Prem Nair, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.
V Muthuramalingam, Chairman, Velammal Engineering College.
Lalitha Balakrishnan, Principal, MOP Vaishnav College.
D Brindha, Principal, PSG College for Arts and Science.
P Sathyanarayanan, President, SRM Institute of Schience and Technology.
Saveetha V and NM Veeraiyan, Saveetha Engineering College.
Ashok Verghese, Hindustan Group of Institutions.
RW Alexander Jesudasan, Principal, Madras Christian College.
Kala Vijayakumar, President, SSN Institutions.
FR Francis Thomas, Principal, Loyola College.
Premavathy Vijayan, V-C, Avinashilingam Institute of Home Science.
M Chelliah, Honorary Secretary, MDT Hindu College.
R Sethuraman and S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Chairman and V-C, SASTRA.
KP Anbalagan and Mangat Ram Sharma, Minister for Higher Education, Higher Education Secretary.
GV Selvam, V-P, Vellore Institute of Technology.
Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor, Sathyabhama Institute of Science and Technology.
Thangam Meganathan, Founder, Rajalakshmi Engineering College.
Shanaz Ahmed, Principal, Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College.
ACS Arun Kumar, President, Dr MGR Institute.
Lilian Jasper, Principal, Women's Christian College.
S Ismail Mohideen, Principal, Jamal Mohammed College.
Christianna Singh, Principal, Lady Doak College.
D Pandiaraja, Principal Thiagarajar College.
FR Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, St Joseph's College.
Chandra Devi Thanikachalam, Chairperson, Ethiraj College Trust.
