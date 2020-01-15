Home Galleries Nation

Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps

Published: 15th January 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 05:08 PM  

The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark Lt Gen KM Cariappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Army soldiers on T-90 Bhishma main battle tanks during the Army Day parade at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Here are some quick facts about the Indian Army that will make you feel proud. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
India is the country with the biggest voluntary army in the world as all serving and reserve personnel opted to serve in the absence of any forced recruitment processes. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The Indian army controls the the Siachen Glacier - the highest battlefield in the world - located 5000 metres above sea level. (Photo | PTI)
India is one of the biggest contributors to the United Nations peace operations and have already served in many crisis-zones around the globe. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The Indian army has a horsed cavalry regiment, which is among one of the last 3 such regiments in the world.
The Indian army has a horsed cavalry regiment, which is among one of the last 3 such regiments in the world. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The Indian Army has never initiated the first attack against any countries in history. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army's 'Operation Rahat'- launched to rescue civilians of Uttarakhand during the massive flood in 2013, is one of the biggest rescue operations ever carried out in the world. (Photo | PTI)
The Indian Army’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) produces some of the world's fines soldiers who are considered among the very best in high altitude and mountain warfare. (Photo | PTI)
Param Vir Chakra is the highest military honor in the country. Twenty one soldiers have received the medal so far. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army helicopters
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat are present on the occasion.(Photo | PTI)
