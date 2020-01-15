Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Coronavirus: Foreigners who went to China after January 15 not allowed to enter India, says DGCA
Top EU diplomat apologises for 'Greta syndrome' comments
Posters claiming Akhilesh Yadav 'missing' plastered in UP's Azamgarh
Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala sent to judicial custody till February 20
Rajasthan will have to implement CAA, says Speaker Joshi, contradicts CM Gehlot
Won't tolerate 'indecent behaviour' by youth who follow foreign culture on V-Day: Telangana Bajrang Dal