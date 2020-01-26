Home Galleries Nation

Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display

Published: 26th January 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 05:15 PM  

India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest for this year's ceremony. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft fly in Trishul manoeuvre during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Five Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft, in ‘arrowhead’ formation. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
An Mi-17 helicopter showers flower petals during the 71st Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Women soldiers of Central Reserve Police Force display their skills at Rajpath. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Women bikers of the CRPF perform a daredevil stunt by making a human pyramid on motorcycles during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian Army tanks roll past Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Republic Day parade showcasing its military might and economic strength marches through Rajpath. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Akash Army Launcher systems on display during the parade in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Soldiers march during the 71st Republic Day parade. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
An Indian Air Force contingent marches during the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The IAF tableau with the Astra missile and a Rafale jet on display at Rajpath. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
BSF's camel contingent takes out a march for Republic Day parade at Rajpath. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The tableaux of Tamil Nadu followed by Rajasthan and Telangana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The tableaux of Telangana followed by Assam showcasing the rich culture of the Indian states. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The tableaux of Karnataka followed by Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
