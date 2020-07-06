STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival

Published: 06th July 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 08:31 AM  

A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is seen sitting on the step of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of the state.
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
1 / 13
Pathanamthitta healthcare workers prepare themselves for the mission ahead. Those who have entered the country from abroad must go through 28 days of home quarantine before stepping out.
Pathanamthitta healthcare workers prepare themselves for the mission ahead. Those who have entered Kerala from abroad must go through 28 days of home quarantine before stepping out. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
2 / 13
Kerala just yesterday announced the three-pronged lockdown guidelines for Thiruvananthapuram over rising COVID-19 cases and fear of community transmission. Therefore quarantining at home is of utmost importance, if you've arrived from a another country or state.
Kerala just yesterday announced the three-pronged lockdown guidelines for Thiruvananthapuram over rising COVID-19 cases and fear of community transmission. Therefore quarantining at home is of utmost importance, if you've arrived from another country or state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
3 / 13
The 47-year-old is seen arguing with the Kerala police who are trying to convince him of staying in quarantine.
The 47-year-old argues with the cops who are trying to convince him of staying in quarantine. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
4 / 13
Cops and healthcare staff springs into action to confront the man who's about to move.
Cops and healthcare staff spring into action to confront the man who's about to move. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
5 / 13
The gulf returnee can be seen trying to flee past the authorities.
The Gulf returnee tries to flee past the authorities. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
6 / 13
The staff in PPE attempts to get the man up.
The PPE-clad staff attempts to get the man up. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
7 / 13
Healthcare workers are forced to overpower the man, who's fighting back vigorously.
Healthcare workers are forced to overpower him, who's fighting back vigorously. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
8 / 13
They restrict his movement by tying his legs and hands with a piece of cloth, and carried him to a stretcher.
They restrict his movement by tying up his legs and hands, and carry him to a stretcher. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
9 / 13
The man is laid on the stretcher, completely strapped in, and is unable to move, but is still seen to be agitated.
Despite strapped to the stretcher, the expat seems agitated. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
10 / 13
The state, yesterday, recorded the highest number of 38 cases due to local transmission — 22 of them from the capital — either through direct or indirect contact which explains why cops and healthcare workers are using force to confront the man.
The state, yesterday, recorded the highest number of 38 cases due to local transmission — 22 of them from the capital — either through direct or indirect contact which explains why cops and healthcare workers are using force to confront the man. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
11 / 13
Pathanamthitta has already reported three COVID-19 cases till yesterday.
Pathanamthitta has already reported three COVID-19 cases till July 5, 2020. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
12 / 13
A police officer and a healthcare worker seen holding a sanitizer and a disinfectant in front of the scooter he rode here.
A police officer and a healthcare worker seen holding a sanitizer and a disinfectant in front of the scooter he rode to roam about freely. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
13 / 13
