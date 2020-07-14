STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts

Published: 14th July 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 01:36 PM  

The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died in Nowboicha of Lakhimpur, Bajali of Barpeta, Manikpur of Bongaigaon, Rangia of Kamrup, Bokakhat of Golaghat and Sivasagar town of Sivasagar districts. (Photo | PTI)
The ASDMA said more than 12.63 lakh people have been affected by floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong districts. (Photo | PTI)
NDRF, SDRF, district administrations and local people have rescued 19,548 people during the last 24 hours by deploying 98 boats across the state. Till Sunday, more than 12.97 lakh people had been affected by the deluge across 24 districts. (Photo | PTI)
The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark in Guwahati, Dhubri and Goalpara cities, besides at Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur district. (Photo | PTI)
Its tributaries such as Subansiri at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Burhidihing at Chenimari in Dibrugarh, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon, Puthimari at NH Road Crossing at Kamrup and Pagladiya at NT Road Crossing in Nalbari are flowing above the danger mark. (Photo | PTI)
Some other tributaries such as Manas at NH Road Crossing in Barpeta, Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta, Katakhal at Matizuri in Hailakandi, Kushiyara at Karimganj town and Sankosh at Golokganj in Dhubri are also flowing above the danger levels. (Photo | PTI)
According to the bulletin, a total of 173 camps out of 223 at Kaziranga National Park and 24 out of 40 at Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park have been affected by the floods. (Photo | Hemanta Singha)
The deluge has so far claimed the lives of 47 animals, while 70 others were rescued in Kaziranga National Park, where almost 95 per cent area has been submerged, the bulletin said quoting the DFO of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division. (Photo | Hemanta Singha)
The floods have also affected 17,81,920 domestic animals and poultry across the state during the last 24 hours, it said. (Photo | Hemanta Singha)
