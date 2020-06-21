STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020

Published: 21st June 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 07:46 PM  

India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club.
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
1 / 9
This is the third eclipse of the year after the first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June, and the last annual solar eclipse of this decade.
This is the third eclipse of the year after the first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June, and the last annual solar eclipse of this decade. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
2 / 9
The solar eclipse started in the morning across the Indian map as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line, and the country witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in over a century.
The solar eclipse started in the morning across the Indian map as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line, and the country witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in over a century. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS, EPS)
3 / 9
Astronomers called it the fourth super rare hybrid eclipse which is a mix between an annular and total solar eclipse.
Astronomers called it the fourth super rare hybrid eclipse which is a mix between an annular and total solar eclipse. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
4 / 9
The distance of the Moon and Earth will be larger than usual which means the moon will not be able to cover up the sun fully and will leave out the borders of the sun - giving an appearance of a 'Ring of Fire'.
The distance of the Moon and Earth will be larger than usual which means the moon will not be able to cover up the sun fully and will leave out the borders of the sun - giving an appearance of a 'Ring of Fire'. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
5 / 9
Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi.
Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
6 / 9
The phenomenon happens every year or two, and can only been seen from a narrow pathway across the planet.
The phenomenon happens every year or two, and can only been seen from a narrow pathway across the planet. (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
7 / 9
People can catch glimpse of the partially covered sun between 10 a.m. and 2.28 p.m. as per the time differing as locations in India. In the photo, a woman and a child is seen looking at the eclipse with protective gear.
People can catch glimpse of the partially covered sun between 10 a.m. and 2.28 p.m. as per the time differing as locations in India. In the photo, a woman and a child is seen looking at the eclipse with protective gear. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
8 / 9
It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.
It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country. (Photo |Udayshankar S, EPS)
9 / 9
