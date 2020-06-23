STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha

Published: 23rd June 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 01:53 PM  

Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Modifying its earlier order, the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for the Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government's assurance that it 'can be held in a limited way without public attendance'. The court imposed strict restrictions during the festival that include closure of all entry points to the city of Puri, airport, railway station and bus stands along with curfew on all days and during the time when the chariots are taken in procession. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
The rituals involve three chariots -- Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja and Devi Subhadra's Darpadalan. The Apex Court has stated 'each chariot would be pulled by not more than 500 people and all of them have to test negative for COVID-19.' (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'Pahandi' (procession where the deities are carried from the temple to the chariots) was carried out in the morning by servitors who tested negative for COVID-19. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
The beautiful Bada Danda (Grand Avenue) was decorated for the procession to take place after being well sanitized by sanitization workers. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Lakhs of people used to gather along the route to catch a glimpse of the decorated elephants and tableaux moving around in some 100 trucks. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time in years, this world renowned event was held without the accompaniment of troupes, tableaux and public participation in view of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
