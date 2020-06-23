For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha

Modifying its earlier order, the Supreme Court gave the go-ahead for the Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government's assurance that it 'can be held in a limited way without public attendance'. The court imposed strict restrictions during the festival that include closure of all entry points to the city of Puri, airport, railway station and bus stands along with curfew on all days and during the time when the chariots are taken in procession. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

