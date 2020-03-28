STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?

Published: 28th March 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 08:12 PM  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come into force from March 29.
All grocery and vegetable shops, including Koyambedu market in Chennai, should be kept open only between 6 am and 2.30 pm.
Petrol bunks will function only between 6 am and 2.30 pm., However, the exclusive bunks for government vehicles and 108 ambulances will continue to function round the clock.
Swiggy, Zomato, Ubereats will. be allowed to deliver food in three time slots
Vehicles carrying vegetables and fruits should download the goods at Koyambedu market between 6 pm.and 6 am.
Not more than 20 people can attend funerals.
Those who have returned from foreign countries after February 15 and those who were in contact with them should home quarantine themselves voluntarily and inform this to the district administration.
Medical shops can function throughout the day.
Takeaway eateries can function throughout the day.
