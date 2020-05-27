STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases

Published: 27th May 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:45 AM  

The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
The government high school at Kattikulam in Wayanad had to be extra cautious as seven of the 128 students who wrote the SSLC exam at the centre were under home quarantine. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Students had to undergo thermal screening before entering the exam hall at Kattikulam in Wayanad. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Red Cross volunteers were seen giving masks to students attending exams at the Government GHSS Cotton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
As examinations have begun amid a rise in Covid-19 positive cases, wearing face masks was made mandatory for all students, teachers, parents, and staff. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
A separate team of teachers had also been assigned to conduct thermal screening of the students and to direct them to wash their hands using soaps or sanitizers. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Students attending the SSLC examination at Government GHSS Cotton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram being given sanitiser before entering the school.(Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Students offering prayer before receiving the question paper at the BEM Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
All schools have facilitated special arrangements for washing hands, and students unable to buy masks beforehand can procure them from special counters set up at their respective school centres. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
The Kerala government has decided to conduct the public examination this month itself even though the opposition demanded postponement in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
