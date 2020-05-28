STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force

Published: 28th May 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 04:19 PM  

Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
1 / 9
LCA Tejas aircraft receiving water salute during an event held at Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore on Wednesday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
2 / 9
Final Operation Clearances during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
3 / 9
Airshow during the induction of LCA Tejas MK 1 FOC at Sulur Air base. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
4 / 9
LCA Tejas aircrafts flying as part of air show event held on the sidelines of induction ceremony of LCA Tejas Mk-1 FOC Aircraft at Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
5 / 9
LCA Tejas aircrafts flying as part of air show event held on the sidelines of induction ceremony. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
6 / 9
LCA Tejas aircrafts flying as part of air show event held on the sidelines of induction ceremony. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
7 / 9
The Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria getting down after flying the LCA Tejas MK-1 Initial Operational Clearance IOC fighter aircraft with No.45 Squadron Flying Daggers at Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
8 / 9
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal ACM RKS Bhadauria having over the key of LCA Tejas Mk-1 FOC Aircraft to No.18 Squadron at Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
9 / 9
