Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world

Published: 26th October 2020 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 11:46 PM  

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
After the recent Calcutta High Court order, the four-day festivities were subjected to few restrictions with marquees or pandals been declared as 'no-entry' zones. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
But nothing could dampen the spirit of the devotees, who performed all the rituals and traditions following the government stipulated guidelines. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
As chants of 'asche bochor abar hobe.....bolo Durga Mai ki Jai (Untill next year...Hail Goddess Durga) filled the air, women, clad in the traditional attire, smeared each other with vermilion and danced to the tunes of the drum beats. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
No matter what, a selfie with the Durga Idol is a must to keep up with the festive fever and the social circle abuzz. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Each Durga Puja organising committee was allotted a particular time for immersion of their Durga idol. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
No more than six representatives from each Durga Puja committee were allowed to participate in the immersion process. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Though the streets mostly wore a forlorn look this Durga Puja, the immersion procedure was a success, all thanks to the well-coordinated effort of the government officials and police. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
The immersion ghats and the roads leading to them were cordoned off in view of containing the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Besides the commendable supervision of the authorities in conducting this festival, the 'Clean Ganges' initiative was also taken care of by removing the idols from the water immediately after immersion to reduce environment and water pollution. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
This Durga puja might not have witnessed the yonder years' grandeur, nonetheless it filled every Bengali's heart with joy and the hope for a Corona-free celebration next year. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
