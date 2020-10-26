STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil

Published: 26th October 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:58 PM  

A corona effigy of demon King Ravana before (L) and after burning (R) during the Dussehra festival in New Delhi
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
1 / 10
Artists perform Ramlila during Dussehra festival in New Delhi
In Delhi, prominent Ramleela Committees including the Luv Kush committee, one of the oldest organisers of Ramleela, shelved their Dussehra programme. (Photo| PTI)
2 / 10
A devotee making an offering by piercing his mouth with a long 'vel' at Thoothukudi on the occasion of dasara festival
On the day of Ayudha Pooja, people of Tamil Nadu sought divine blessings to flourish in their professional careers and things related to the same are adorned with sandalwood and 'kumkum'. (Photo| V Karthikalagu, EPS)
3 / 10
Defence Minister Rajath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Dussehra festival at the Sukna Army Camp in Darjeeling
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shastra Puja' (worship of weapons) at a key military base in Siliguri which is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Sikkim sector. (Photo| PTI)
4 / 10
A child dressed as Lord Hanuman walks on a road near an effigy of demon king Ravana during Dussehra celebrations in Amritsar
Dussehra celebrations in Punjab and Haryana were also low-key with no big functions held due to the pandemic with celebrations at various places including Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ambala and Panchkula getting muted. (Photo| PTI)
5 / 10
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia releases the arrow with a bow towards an effigy of Ravana during Dussehra celebrations at his residence
In Delhi, the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee held a Dussehra programme at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence where the symbolic end of Ravana was personified by coronavirus and pollution. (photo| PTI)
6 / 10
People take part in a procession during Dussehra festival in Vijayawada
Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh saw low-key celebrations due to the pandemic as the usual hustle bustle associated with the shopping and celebrations of Dussehra was clearly missing. (Photo| PTI)
7 / 10
Devotees wearing PPE kits perform the traditional 'Dhunuchi dance' in front of an idol during Durga Puja in Kolkata
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
8 / 10
'Dhakis' or traditional drummers perform on Maha Navami during Durga Puja in Kolkata
In view of the pandemic situation, many such households adhered to SOPs like allowing limted people at one time, installations of sanitisation tunnels, compulsory wearing of masks and thermal checking. (Photo| PTI)
9 / 10
A policeman stops locals throwing puja offerings on the Yamuna river and at the pavement of Geeta Colony Bridge on the last day of Navratri festival
This year, more than the post-Dussehra pollution, it was violation of COVID protocols which was a concern for officials. (Photo| PTI)
10 / 10
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
durga puja Dussehra Dussehra celebrations Navratri celebrations Dussehra 2020 Navratri 2020
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp