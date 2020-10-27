STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls 2020: Here are 5 key issues that will make up the mind of voters

Published: 27th October 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 05:56 PM  

The Bihar Assembly elections 2020 has moved from one issue to another revealing many of them are inter linked and long standing. With the elections happening post coronavirus outbreak, it has made tThe Bihar Assembly elections 2020 has moved from one issue to another revealing many of them are inter linked and long standing. With the elections happening post coronavirus outbreak, it has made the problems appear more critical. Here are 5 such issues upon which the population Bihar will be voting on. (File photo| PTI)
1 / 7
Education: In a state which fares low in the in the literacy rate, education is still in bad shape. The higher education options in the state leave the students with not much choice but to leave the state. With no big engineering or medical college, the students of the state often travel to South India or move to Punjab or Delhi. Even with the case of arts stream, the standards of the colleges are not up to the mark and oftening completing the degree on time is compromised. Be it the 15 years rule of Lallu Prasad Yadav or the incumbent Nitish Kumar, education has not been a priority. (File Photo |EPS)
2 / 7
Migrant Issue: Post lockdown, there was a huge wave of reverse migration, with lakhs and lakhs of migrant workers moving back to their home state. Many states after few weeks of lockdown, arranged buses for transportation and in the list Bihar was one of the last states to do so. With many migrants returning with a mindset of not leaving their home state, the leaders now need a plan to find employment and also provide basic provisions to them. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 7
Industry: The main problem with both Lallu Prasad Yadav's government and Nitish Kumar's government is the lack of investment in the state. Earlier, there was a slogan that in Bihar there is nothing but 'Lallu, aalu (potato) and Ballu (Sand).' The career options of average Bihar youth is also reduced to teaching or government jobs on most cases. The mass reverse migration just after lockdown showed the need to bring in radical changes. In the election campaigns, the leaders are talking about IT hub in the state but a lot more factories needed to bring in development. (File Photo | EPS)
4 / 7
Floods: Two months back, in August, Bihar was affected by floods and over 50 lakh people were evacuated from their homes as part of yearly operations. This is a repeat if 2019 and the years before. The loss and damage is huge and more proactive measures are needed to face such situations in future. But the attention towards this issues is less than the gravity of the situation. (File Photo)
5 / 7
According to CMIE data, the unemployment rate in Bihar is 10.2 per cent in September 2020. The number is higher than the national average and is among the lowest ranked states. With the reverse migration, the need to create jobs becomes more important issue for the state ahead of the elections. Infact, opposition party RJD has promised 10 lakh jobs in its' manifesto.
6 / 7
Infrastructure: The past 15 years have brought ushered in some changes with regards to road infrastructure. From no connectivity to villages to now roads reaching to the main roads. However, the need for more infrastructure in terms of colleges, schools, hospitals, economic zones, malls are still left to be addressed. A TNIE report on the state's infrastructure parameters showed that the state has been found lagging behind many states in terms of state highways.
7 / 7
