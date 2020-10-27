Bihar polls 2020: Here are 5 key issues that will make up the mind of voters

Education: In a state which fares low in the in the literacy rate, education is still in bad shape. The higher education options in the state leave the students with not much choice but to leave the state. With no big engineering or medical college, the students of the state often travel to South India or move to Punjab or Delhi. Even with the case of arts stream, the standards of the colleges are not up to the mark and oftening completing the degree on time is compromised. Be it the 15 years rule of Lallu Prasad Yadav or the incumbent Nitish Kumar, education has not been a priority. (File Photo |EPS)

