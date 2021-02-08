STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 

Published: 08th February 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:10 PM  

Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Border Road Organization BRO personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at Raini village in Chamoli. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
1 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
The kin of around 40 missing workers engaged in a heated argument with the authorities of the project for two hours, alleging a lack of urgency in the rescue work. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
The death toll in the disaster was 32 as on Tuesday with six more bodies being recovered during the day. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
3 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
4 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Around 25-35 people, who were at work inside the tunnel at the time the glacier disaster struck in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
5 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
ITBP and other agencies cut the loose ends of pipes and wires inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Volunteers prepare food for rescuers and affected people at Raini village. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
8 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Drilling through the debris has become more difficult with the silt inside the tunnel drying up and getting harder. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
9 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
10 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
The calamity washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least 10 people dead and 143 others missing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
11 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
12 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Two power projects - NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project - were extensively damaged. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
13 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
14 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said 153 people were missing from the two hydel projects at Raini and Tapovan out of which 10 bodies have been recovered while 143 are still missing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
15 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Engineering wing of the Indian Army cleared the mouth of the tunnel to rescue workers caught inside. (Photo | Twitter @VineetTNIE)
16 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday informed that rescue operations following the flash flood may continue for 48 hours.
17 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Earthmovers and other equipment were at work whole night. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 / 19
Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
19 / 19
