Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 

Published: 19th January 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 11:38 AM  

In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Party workers waving LDF flag while celebrating the victory in Kozhikode. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
The survey says the CPM-led LDF will get 41.6% of vote share in elections while the Congress-led UDF will receive 34.6%. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
This means the people of Kerala will reelectIn a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, a Left government, who will secure 85 seats in the 140-member Assembly. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
UDF leaders attend the front’s meeting at the District Congress Committee office in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh
The UDF is predicted to remain in the Opposition with 53 members. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala BJP president K Surendran
BJP is to finish a distant second runner-up but will manage a slight increase in their vote share, the survey says. From 14.9% in 2016, their tally will increase to 15.3%. (File Photo)
But the opinion poll says this slender increase in the saffron party's vote share is expected to affect LDF more than their rival alliance due to the 'due to commonality of Hindu vote bank.' (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
According to the survey the incumbent CM Pinarayi Vijayan is more than twice as popular as Congress leader Oommen Chandy. The CPM leader got 47% vote share while the former Chief Minister was backed by 22%. (File Photos)
CPM LDF Pinarayi Vijayan UDF Kerala BJP Kerala politics opinion polls Kerala elections Kerala assembly elections
