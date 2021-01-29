STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge

Published: 29th January 2021 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:03 PM  

Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
People claiming to be local villagers hurl stones at farmers protesting at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Farmers at the Ghazipur border during their ongoing agitation against the Centre's farm reform laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Farmers making an appeal to people claiming to be local villagers not to indulge in clashes at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Police carry out a baton charge on farmers after clashes between them and 'local villagers' at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Security personnel detain a member of a group of people claiming to be locals at the Singhu border protest site in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Enhanced security at the Singhu border during the farmers' protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Farmers react during clashes with people claiming to be local villagers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Police trying to control the situation after clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
