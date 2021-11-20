STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passing out parade at Officers Training Academy Chennai leaves audience spellbound

Published: 20th November 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:46 PM  

A spectacular military parade on the haloed Parmeshwaran Drill Square at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai marked the commissioning of the SSC-112 and SSC(W)-26 and equivalent courses on 20 November 2021. (Photo | EPS)
1 / 10
The immaculate drill of Officer Cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience spellbound. (Photo | EPS)
2 / 10
A total of 124 Gentlemen Cadets of the SSC-112 and 29 Women Cadets of the SSC (W)-26 Courses got commissioned. 16 Gentlemen Cadets and nine Women Cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries also completed their training. (Photo | EPS)
3 / 10
The newly commissioned officers, donning their ranks and regimental accoutrements, swore allegiance to the country and the Constitution of India as they stepped out of the portals of the Officers Training Academy, committing to ‘Serve with Honour’ to safeguard the Honour of their country. (Photo | EPS)
4 / 10
The proud parents of the passing out Officer Cadets, invited dignitaries and members of the diplomatic fraternity witnessed the mesmerizing parade. (Photo | EPS)
5 / 10
OTA Chennai had also made arrangements for live streaming of the Passing Out Parade and Pipping Ceremony on DD Podhigai, DD Bharati, and YouTube Channels. ’Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ were also highlighted during the parade. (Photo | EPS)
6 / 10
The Reviewing Officer complimented the officer cadets and Staff of the Officers Training Academy on the excellent all-around standards achieved. (Photo | EPS)
7 / 10
The Parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC, Vice Chief of Army Staff, who also presented the Sword of Honour and OTA Gold Medal to Cadet Siddhanth Sharma, Silver Medal Cadet Dimple Singh Bhati, and the Bronze Medal to BCA Muneesh Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
8 / 10
The Reviewing Officer exhorted the Cadets of the Passing Out Courses to always adhere to the core military values of ‘Selfless Service to the Nation’ and strive for excellence in all their endeavors. (Photo | EPS)
9 / 10
It was a proud moment for the officer cadets and their parents, as also the Instructors and Administrative Staff of OTA Chennai, who over the last 11 months of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into future leaders of the Indian Army. (Photo | EPS)
10 / 10
Comments

