Cars and two-wheelers float in water, boats used to rescue the stranded in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

Published: 22nd November 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 07:14 PM  

Bengaluru rains, Yelahanka
Despite pleas to the authorities, some residents of Bengaluru continue to suffer from heavy water-logging and flooding each monsoon season. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Bengaluru rains, Yelahanka
While many parts of Bengaluru experienced light rainfall on Sunday night, residents of Yelahanka, Tata Nagar and other parts of North Bengaluru were in a tight spot after being stranded in their homes. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Bengaluru rains, Yelahanka
Residents of the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex in Yelahanka faced an ordeal as the government used boats to shift them out of the building. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Bengaluru rains, Yelahanka
Cars and two-wheelers were seen floating on roadsides. The situation was the same in Tata Nagar and other parts of Yelahanka and Yelahanka new town. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Bengaluru rains, Yelahanka
Basavaraj Gugwad, a resident, said four days ago, there was two feet of water in the apartment complex and surroundings. 'The municipal corporation (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) used pumps to clear the water. Now, we were stranded in four to four-and-a-half feet of water, he said. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Bengaluru rains, Yelahanka
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath held meetings to ensure that all facilities are given to residents and water is pumped out. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Bengaluru rains, Yelahanka
According to the India Meteorological Department, the rain gauge in GKVK campus recorded 123.8 mm rainfall, while the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre recorded 148 mm rainfall. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
