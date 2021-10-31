STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest with full state honours in Bengaluru

Published: 31st October 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 04:26 PM  

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who had died of a massive heart attack at an early age on Friday, was laid to rest at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who had died of a massive heart attack at an early age on Friday, was laid to rest at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru.
The 46-year-old actor has been the lead star in 29 films since his 2002 acting debut in 'Appu', with his last release being 'Yuvarathnaa', which came out in April earlier this year. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
The 46-year-old actor has been the lead star in 29 films since his 2002 acting debut in 'Appu', with his last release being 'Yuvarathnaa', which came out in April earlier this year.
Before the final journey of the actor started, an emotional Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, kissed on his forehead amid the uncontrollable grief of the family members of the actor. (Photo | Express)
Before the final journey of the actor started, an emotional Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, kissed on his forehead amid the uncontrollable grief of the family members of the actor.
The actor was taken in procession from the stadium to Sree Kanteerava Studios, where all arrangements were made for his last rites. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
The actor was taken in procession from the stadium to Sree Kanteerava Studios, where all arrangements were made for his last rites.
Thousands of fans walked through the procession while others tried to catch the glimpse of the actor one last time standing in the balconies and terraces of building through the route. Heavy police deployment was made in and around the studio to avert any untoward incident. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Thousands of fans walked through the procession while others tried to catch the glimpse of the actor one last time standing in the balconies and terraces of building through the route. Heavy police deployment was made in and around the studio to avert any untoward incident.
There was no entry for the public and only family members, friends, relatives, and VIPs were allowed. (Photo | Express)
There was no entry for the public and only family members, friends, relatives, and VIPs were allowed.
As it was a state funeral, a gun salute was given and the national flag was handed over by CM Bommai to Puneeth’s wife Ashwini. (Photo | Express)
As it was a state funeral, a gun salute was given and the national flag was handed over by CM Bommai to Puneeth's wife Ashwini.
While Ashwini and daughters Drithi and Vanditha sat watching the rituals devastated, actor brother Shivarajkumar was inconsolable. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
While Ashwini and daughters Drithi and Vanditha sat watching the rituals devastated, actor brother Shivarajkumar was inconsolable.
Telugu actor Junior NTR pays last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Telugu actor Junior NTR pays last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.
Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna pays last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna pays last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.
Prabhu Deva pays last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Prabhu Deva pays last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.
Telugu actor Rana Daggubati pays last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini along with daughters Drithi and Vanditha at Kanteerva Studio in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
