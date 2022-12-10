IN PHOTOS | A glimpse of life after cyclone Mandous made landfall

A huge tree was uprooted at Jeeva corner in Kilpauk, Chennai in Tamil Nadu on December 10. Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall late Friday night, crossing the coast in Tamil Nadu with a wind speed of 75 km an hour. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression. The fishermen are advised not to venture along and off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar till today evening. (Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)

