IN PHOTOS | A glimpse of life after cyclone Mandous made landfall

Published: 10th December 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 07:57 PM  

A huge tree was uprooted at Jeeva corner in Kilpauk, Chennai in Tamil Nadu on December 10. Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall late Friday night, crossing the coast in Tamil Nadu with a wind speed of 75 km an hour. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression. The fishermen are advised not to venture along and off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar till today evening. (Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)
Car damaged after the wall collapse due to cyclones, in Chennai in Tamil Nadu on December 10, 2022 (Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)
Madras war cemetery at Nandambakkam partially submerged due to rain in Chennai in Tamil Nadu (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A huge cylindric form object, believed to be a part of the ship, washed ashore at Chennai coast, Bharthiyar Nagar in Tamil Nadu on December 10, 2022 (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hundreds of fishing boats at Kasimedu fishing harbour were damaged after Mandous cyclone hit the Chennai coast in Tamil Nadu (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chief Minister MK Stalin inspects the Mandous hit Kasimedu fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu on December 10, 2022 (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed relief assistance to the people in Tamil Nadu on December 10, 2022 (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The petrol filling station is fully damaged after the tree fell down on that at Egmore, in Chennai in Tamil Nadu on December 10 (Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)
A bus stop completely fell down due to heavy wind after the cyclone at Kamarajar salai, in Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. (Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)
Marina beach flooded after heavy rain due to cyclone Mandous. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Marina beach flooded after heavy rain due to cyclone Mandous. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Officials have released water from the Mallemadugu reservoir after lifting three gates in Renigunta Mandal of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh on December 10, 2022 (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Due to heavy rain in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh a transformer fell down on December 10, 2022 (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
A Couple sitting on footpath covered blankets and Sweaters to beat the cool weather at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 10, 2022 (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Roads overflow in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh due to heavy downpours on December 10, 2022 (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Marwadi Gundam waterfalls in Andhra Pradesh on December 10, 2022 (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Fire Department people cutting branches of falling trees to clear the road after rainfall at Ramnagar in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
While more than 100 barges were safely docked at the Puducherry Fishing harbour Complex, yesterday when the Mandous storm was crossing the shore, more than 20 barges collided with each other due to the wind. A barge is completely submerged. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
