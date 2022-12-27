Home Galleries Nation

PHOTOS | Health workers across country take part in mock drills amid China Covid surge

Published: 27th December 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 07:39 PM  

Many hospitals across the country held mock drills on Tuesday to check the preparedness of health facilities to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 cases, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying it was important to gauge the operational readiness of equipment and human resources. Mandaviya oversaw the drill at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The Centre has asked states and union territories to conduct the drill as part of precautionary measures following an increase in infection in China and other countries. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Officials said the mock drill focused on parameters such as the availability of health facilities in all districts, the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, visited the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital around noon to assess the drill. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The deputy chief minister asked people not to panic, saying primary data suggests that the new BF.7 sub-strain of the coronavirus, which is causing a surge in infections in other countries, is similar to previous variants. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
At present, around 2,500 to 3,000 tests are being conducted daily in Delhi. Delhi has recorded over 2,007,000 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Four international travellers from Myanmar, who tested positive for Covid at the Delhi airport, are admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said Covid response mock drills are in place in all districts and talukas across the state He said the BF.7 variant of COVID-19 is transmissible with low virulence, but emphasised that senior citizens, children and pregnant women must remain cautious. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
Health workers take part in a mock drill conducted as part of preparedness against COVID-19 at the Government Chest Clinic, in Puducherry. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
Medicines for the treatment of Covid-19 were kept ready during the mock drill at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Health workers take part in a mock drill at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
A health worker collects the sample for the Covid-19 test during a mock drill for COVID-19 preparedness at Indira Gandhi government hospital in Puducherry. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
A health worker takes part in a mock drill at KAPV medical college in Tiruchy on Tuesday. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
A medical technician checks the functioning of oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at Omandurar Medical College and Hospital, in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID test China COVID India Covid cases COVID 19 pandemic
