Fighting bone-chilling cold and hesitancy, Kashmir's vaccine warriors get the job done  

Published: 19th January 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 04:53 PM  

In a Himalayan village in Kashmir, young health worker Masrat Farid packed her bag with vaccines on a frigid morning in January as strong winds swept snow through the air. (Photo | AP)
She is part of a team of health workers undertaking a door-to-door campaign in the region to deliver vaccine shots to teens and boosters to old people in remote mountain villages. (Photo | AP)
Farid and her colleagues have vaccinated thousands in the last year, mostly in villages that they reach by trekking long distances across rugged countryside. But bone-chilling cold and snowy inhospitable terrain are not their only obstacles. (Photo | AP)
Some residents are still vaccine-hesitant and winning their trust is more difficult than braving the Himalayan winter. Pic : An elderly Kashmiri man who refused to get vaccinated talks to healthcare workers during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam. (Photo | AP)
'Most young girls are hesitant, fueled by misinformation and mistrust,' Farid said during a recent vaccination drive in a snow-covered mountain village. She was referring to the false belief that the vaccine impacts or even prevents pregnancy. (Photo | AP)
Jaffar Ali, a health official, said the top challenge so far this year has been harsh weather -- unlike last year when some of his colleagues were harassed by locals during the vaccination campaign, as many residents thought the shots caused impotence, serious side effects or could even kill. (Photo | AP)
So far, health workers have fully vaccinated over 72% of eligible people out of the region's 14 million population, according to official data. (Photo | AP)
Health officials recently hiked to some villages which were cut off from the nearest towns due to heavy snowfall and vaccinated residents there -- including Khag, a forested village where the residents are mostly tribal and live in houses made from mud, stone or wood. (Photo | AP)
Team of healthcare workers and doctors carry vaccines as they walk on a snow covered road during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Budgam, southwest of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
Kashmiri village girl Tanveera Banoo stands at the entrance of her house after receiving the vaccine for COVID-19 during a COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
