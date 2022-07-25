Home Galleries Nation

From Mayurbhanj to Raisina Hill: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Published: 25th July 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 03:44 PM  

Droupadi Murmu sworn in as India's 15th President at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Droupadi Murmu sworn in as India's 15th President at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 12
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, governors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of dignitaries. (Photo | PTI)
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, governors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of dignitaries. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 12
Hailing from the Santhal community, Murmu is the first tribal leader to assume the office of the President. (Photo | PTI)
Hailing from the Santhal community, Murmu is the first tribal leader to assume the office of the President. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 12
President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 12
President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with dignitaries during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with dignitaries during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former President Pratibha Patil and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Sigh during the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former President Pratibha Patil and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Sigh during the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 12
UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath during the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath during the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 12
BJP MP Hema Malini and other Parliamentarians during the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Hema Malini and other Parliamentarians during the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 12
The oath-taking ceremony was marked by pomp and grandeur and began with the arrival of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu in a procession from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Parliament Building. (Photo | PTI)
The oath-taking ceremony was marked by pomp and grandeur and began with the arrival of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu in a procession from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Parliament Building. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 12
Dressed in a white saree with a green and red border, Murmu took the oath of office in the name of God in Hindi to 'preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law'. (Photo | PTI)
Dressed in a white saree with a green and red border, Murmu took the oath of office in the name of God in Hindi to 'preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law'. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 12
President Droupadi Murmu arrives to inspect the guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
President Droupadi Murmu arrives to inspect the guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
11 / 12
Tri-services personnel prepare to present guard of honour to President Droupadi Murmu at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tri-services personnel prepare to present guard of honour to President Droupadi Murmu at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
12 / 12
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
President of India Droupadi Murmu 15th President of India Indian President
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp