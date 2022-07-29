Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS | PM Modi declares open 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai

Published: 29th July 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:53 PM  

Players entering the venue for the Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram, in Chennai. (Photo | R. Satish Babu, EPS)
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Udhayanidhi Stalin interacts with international chess player at the venue for the Chess Olympiad. (Photo | R. Satish Babu, EPS)
'All the chairs and tables you see here are according to FIDE (International Chess Federation) specifications,' says R Anantharam, venue in charge. (Photo | R. Satish Babu, EPS)
International players at the Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram, in Chennai. (Photo | R. Satish Babu, EPS)
The State government put together a feast of Tamil culture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
“Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess,” said Modi, sporting a shawl and dhoti with a checked border, and referring to Sathuranga Vallabhanathar, the chess deity in Tiruvarur district’s Thiruppovanur. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hailing the organisers for making outstanding arrangements and hosting the Chess Olympiad, the prime minister said it's a first for India from where chess originated. (Photo | PTI)
The event has attracted a record number of entries in the open (188) and women’s (162) sections. Indian chess legend Vishwanathan Anand handed over the chess torch, that had travelled across the nation, to Stalin. (Photo | PTI)
The FIDE anthem was played and a pledge was taken by participants. Governor RN Ravi, Union ministers Anurag Thakur and L Murugan as well as FIDE president Arkady Vladimirovich Dvorkovich were at the opening ceremony. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The centrepiece of the evening’s entertainment was a presentation on the Tamil Nadu’s ancient culture and civilisation. Through dance and music and a voiceover by actor Kamal Hassan milestones of Tamil history were depicted. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India’s diversity was also showcased with eight forms of Indian classical dance being performed. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Musician Lydian Nadhaswaram stole the show by playing the piano blindfolded and then performing popular tunes. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth and others during the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Chief minister M K Stalin said it took four months for the State government to host the Olympiad, after the event was moved out of Russia. “Usually, such an event takes 18 months (to organise),” he noted, adding the State spent Rs 102 crore on hosting the event. (Photo | PTI)
